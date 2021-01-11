Locust Grove tops Tecumseh for tournament crown

Brian Johnson

LOCUST GROVE – Locust Grove, ranked 13th in Class 4A, knocked down 18-of-26 free throws and held off the 19th-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages 55-45 Saturday in the championship game of the Locust Grove Tournament.

Tecumseh, which fell 8-2, hit 16 of 28 free shots as the two teams combined for 64 free-throw tries.

Kenzli Warden paced the Lady Savages with 18 points and Katelyn LaFrance tacked on 14 in a losing effort.

A 19-9 second quarter set the stage for the Locust Grove win.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.