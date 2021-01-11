Locust Grove tops Tecumseh for tournament crown
Brian Johnson
LOCUST GROVE – Locust Grove, ranked 13th in Class 4A, knocked down 18-of-26 free throws and held off the 19th-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages 55-45 Saturday in the championship game of the Locust Grove Tournament.
Tecumseh, which fell 8-2, hit 16 of 28 free shots as the two teams combined for 64 free-throw tries.
Kenzli Warden paced the Lady Savages with 18 points and Katelyn LaFrance tacked on 14 in a losing effort.
A 19-9 second quarter set the stage for the Locust Grove win.
Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.