Miller's 27 points fuel Prague to championship

Brian Johnson

RIPLEY — Blestin Miller knocked down six 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 27 points Saturday as the Prague Red Devils downed host Ripley 62-49 in the boys' championship game of the Ripley Tournament.

Miller balanced his scoring in the two halves with 14 in the first and 13 in the second.

Nate Lester nailed three treys and ended up with 18 points, Trip Davis tossed in 10 points and Peyton Ezell rounded out Prague's scoring with seven.

The Red Devils were 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Prague led 12-9 after one quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 48-36 through three periods.

Ripley 48, Prague 31 (Girls' Third Place)

The Prague Lady Red Devils were outscored in each of the first three quarters and fell to host Ripley 48-31 Saturday in the third-place game of the Ripley Tournament.

“The problem is that we had too many turnovers and they got a lot of second shots,” said Prague head coach Benny Burnett.

Tori Lester led the Lady Red Devils with 13 points for the Lady Red Devils, who fell to 3-4 on the season. Teammate Demi Manning followed with six points, including her team's only trey.

Prague was 5 of 6 from the free-throw stripe while Ripley was 8 of 15.

Zoey Dixon led Ripley with 13 points.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.