North Rock Creek girls settle for second at Konawa

KONAWA – Kate Masquas' 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals wasn't enough as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars dropped a 41-40 decision to Holdenville Saturday in the championship game of the Konawa Tournament.

North Rock Creek (6-3) managed to convert only 10 of 20 free shots in the game.

Jayden Hainey added five points and four assists for the Lady Cougars in a losing cause while three others – Hailey Hacker, Hannah Earlywine and Macy Buoy – tacked on four points each.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.