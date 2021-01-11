Pirates, Lady Pirates claim championships

Brian Johnson

KINGSTON — The Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates scored 54 first-half points, 27 in each quarter, in rolling to an 89-43 rout Broken Bow Saturday in the championship game of the Kingston Tournament.

Dayton Forsythe fired in 23 points, while sinking three 3-point shots, to spark the 8-0 Pirates, who connected on 12 treys in the game.

Palmer Jones nailed two 3-point baskets and finished with 12 points and Dallen Forsythe also drained two long-range shots in tallying 10 points for Dale.

Dayton Forsythe was selected as the tournament's most valuable player while Jones, Dallen Forsythe and Carter Crowe were named to the all-tournament team.

Eleven players got into the scoring column for the Pirates. Kash Vanbrunt and Deken Jones each knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with nine points apiece. Crowe followed with eight points.

Dale led 27-15 through one quarter, 54-33 at intermission and 75-39 after three periods.

Dale 56, Silo 29 (Girls' Championship)

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 21-4 advantage through one quarter and crushed Silo in the girls' championship game of the Kingston Tournament.

Faith Wright and Danyn Lang combined to drain seven 3-pointers. Wright canned four treys and ended up with 14 points and Lang nailed three treys in finishing with 13 points.

Nine Dale players reached the scoring column with Miya Miller supplying seven and Emilia Idleman and Brooklyn Rutland adding six each.

The Lady Pirates, who were 6 of 9 from the foul line, outscored Silo 17-3 in the second in making it a 38-7 blowout by halftime.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.