Seminole girls win Stroud Tournament in OT

Brian Johnson

STROUD – The Seminole Lady Chieftains overcame a disastrous fourth quarter to capture a 55-48 overtime triumph over the host Stroud Lady Tigers Saturday in the championship game of Stroud's 66 Coliseum Classic.

Seminole (5-1) had a 41-24 advantage heading into the fourth quarter before Stroud outscored the Lady Chieftains by a 21-4 count in the fourth quarter.

“Before the fourth quarter, I told the girls that they were going to make a run,” said Seminole head coach Charles Kemp. “But our girls responded well in overtime and kept their composure.”

To start the overtime session, Reese Street hit a layup, drew the foul and completed the conventional 3-point play with a free shot. The Lady Chieftains then went on to hit 6 of 12 free throws the rest of the way in outscoring the hosts 10-3.

Seminole was only 13 of 26 from the charity stripe in the game while Stroud was just 9 of 18.

Anna Andrews paced the Lady Chieftains with 18 points, including three treys. Holli Ladd followed with 12 points and one 3-pointer and Kaylyn Cotner tossed in 10 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked eight Stroud shots. Street ended up with seven points and Kennedy Coker contributed six.

Cotner was named the tournament's most valuable player while Ladd was named to the all-tournament first team.

Seminole 59, Oklahoma Christian School 57 (Boys' Third Place)

Marshall fired in 22 points, including a pair of treys, as the Chieftains came away with the two-point victory on Saturday.

Fixico chipped in 12 points, including one 3-pointer, and Jackson Smith sank three treys to finish with nine points. Adam O'Daniel and Miguel Conley were next with six points apiece.

Seminole had seven 3-pointers in the game and were only 8 of 15 from the foul line.

OCS, which was 17 of 21 from the charity stripe, received 21 points from Luke Melton and 20 from Braden Roberts.

The Chieftains led throughout the fourth period.

