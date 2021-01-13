Bethel girls drop 43-41 decision at Harrah

Brian Johnson

HARRAH – The Harrah Lady Panthers edged the Bethel Lady Wildcats 43-41 in girls' basketball action Tuesday night.

Sophomore Parker Stevenson tossed in a game-high 16 points to lead Bethel (1-4) in a losing effort. Adyson Adamek was next on the scoring list with six points while Hannah Davidson and Peyton Meiler tacked on five apiece.

The contest was a close affair as Harrah led 12-10 after one quarter, 19-18 at halftime and 32-26 at the end of three periods. The Lady Wildcats outscored Harrah 15-11 in the fourth, but fell two points short.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.