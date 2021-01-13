Boyer, Lady Redskins take road victory

Fred Fehr

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senior Lexie Boyer exploded for 22 points Tuesday night, igniting McLoud’s girls to a 57-42 trumph over Mt. St. Mary.

Also scoring in double figures for the visitors were junior Desira Jones with 14 and senior Cheyenne Banks with 12.

Hallee Winsea of McLoud joined Boyer and Jones with two 3-point field goals apiece.

McLoud led 24-19 at halftime but St. Mary pulled within 35-32 after three quarters. McLoud went on a 22-10 tear down the stretch.

From the free-throw line, McLoud went 9 of 14. St. Mary was 9 of 16.

The Lady Redskins, 4-3 on the year, will be home against Harrah Friday night, then travel to Prague Saturday night.

McLoud’s boys didn’t play Tuesday and won’t play this weekend because of quarantine problems.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.