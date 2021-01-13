Meeker girls upended by Stroud

Fred Fehr

MEEKER —With four starters seeing their first action in a week due to quarantine status, Meeker’s girls bowed 60-33 to Stroud Tuesday night.

Six Meeker players also hadn’t practiced in a week.

After the first quarter ended in a tie at 14, Stroud went on 17-7 and 15-4 binges the next two quarters.

Kaitlyn Culp led Meeker’s scoring with 10 and Callie Sellers finished with eight.

Culp had Meeker’s only 3-point field goal.

Stroud, however, posted 10 treys as Kristen Beaver led the way with three.

Meeker (1-8) hit 8-of-13 charity tosses while Stroud was 2 of 7.

Both Meeker squads will play at Prague Friday night, then play host to Holdenville Saturday at 2 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.