Porter tallies 25 points against Panthers

HARRAH — Junior Gage Porter rolled up 25 points, including five 3-point field goals, to propel Bethel to a 52-41 triumph over Harrah Tuesday.

Porter posted 11 first-half points as Bethel outscored Harrah 29-16, including a 12-3 cushion in the second quarter.

John Gordon contributed 16 points for the victorious Wildcats (6-3).

“We didn’t finish as strong as we wanted to but we had a real good second quarter,” Bethel coach Eric Litherland said.

Harrah outscored Bethel 12-8 in the final quarter.

Gage Revene was Harrah’s leading scorer with 11, including three treys.

Bethel canned 6-of-11 charity tosses. Harrah hit all seven of its FT attempts.

The Wildcats will play host to North Rock Creek Friday night.

