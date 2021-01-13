Prague boys, Chandler girls victorious

Fred Fehr

PRAGUE — Coming off a Ripley Tournament championship Saturday, Prague spanked Chandler 54-32 Tuesday night.

Eight Red Devils scored, topped by Nate Lester with 14 and Trip Davis with 12. Lester posted two 3-point field goals.

Kaden Jones headed Chandler’s scoring with nine points.

Prague, 8-2, hit 8-of-12 charity tosses on senior night while Chandler was 5 of 10.

”We were just out of rhythm at the start of the game but we finally settled down,” said Prague coach Nate Greer.

Prague led 26-17 at the intermission.

Chandler 38, Prague 34 (Girls OT)

Chandler outscored Prague 6-2 in overtime after regulation ended in a tie at 32.

Hannah Vandenbrand, Chandler’s leading scorer with 16, had the only visitor field goal in overtime. The Lady Lions added four free throws.

Prague’s only OT scoring was a field goal by junior Alauna Parker.

“Both teams shot horrible,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “It was a sloppy, turnover-fest game. A lot of Vandenbrand’s scoring came on second shots. She killed us on the boards. We couldn’t block her out.”

Junior Jaelynn Robertson of Chandler collected 12 points.

For Prague (3-5), junior Payton Camren was the leading scorer with 11.

Chandler prevailed despite hitting just 12-of-27 charity tosses for 44.4%. Prague was 7 of 13 for 53.8%.

Prague will entertain Meeker Friday night.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.