Savages lose close road battle to Jones

JONES — Tecumseh came up short on two field-goal shots in the final seconds Tuesday night and lost a 64-62 decision to Jones.

Tecumseh outscored the hosts 15-11 in the final quarter.

Junior Jose Lugo of Tecumseh recorded a game-high 18 points. Teammates Jace Trice and Brady Overstreet finished with 13 and 10 points respectively.

Overstreet and Lugo chalked up two 3-point field goals apiece as Tecumseh dropped to 2-8.

“That’s about the fourth one-possession game we’ve lost this year,” said Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards.

Tecumseh connected on 11-of-14 charity tosses for 78.5%. Jones was 7 of 13 for 53.8.

Jones 41, Tecumseh 23 (Girls)

Class 3A second-ranked Jones used a strong third quarter to drop Tecumseh’s record to 8-3.

Up just 19-16 at halftime, Jones broke the game open with a 16-5 domination in the third quarter. The Lady Savages also tallied just two points over the final eight minutes.

“We really struggled offensively in the second half,” said Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry.

Senior Katelyn LaFrance and sophomore Kenzli Warden shared Tecumseh scoring honors with eight.

Warden knocked down two 3-point shots while LaFrance claimed one. Tecumseh notched two 3-pointers.

Tecumseh canned 8-of-12 free throws for 66.6% as LaFrance led the way at 5 of 6.

Tecumseh’s squads will entertain Noble Friday night as part of homecoming. The boys’ game will be played first.

