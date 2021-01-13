Shawnee boys, girls roll in home meet

Brian Johnson

Two individual top finishes each from Thurman Lee and Josh Coons, along with one each from Troy Rakestraw, Trent Ogden and Ryan Staal propelled the Shawnee High School boys' swimming team to first place in the team standings of a meet Tuesday at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

Shawnee posted a team score of 398, followed by Yukon at 306 and Plainview at 30.

The Wolves also won three relays along the way.

Lee won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:58.84 and clocked in at 5:22.74 to capture the 500 freestyle.

Coons topped the 50 freestyle after clocking in at 25.27 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 55.60.

Rakestraw was the 100 freestyle winner in 57.43 seconds. Ogden captured the 100 backstroke in 56.90 and Staal won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.72.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay team of Ogden, Staal, Coons and Troy Rakestraw finished first with a time of 1:59.20.

The Wolves' 200 freestyle relay team of Troy Rakestraw, Ethan Oller, Lee and Ogden covered the distance in 1:40.53 for first place.

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay combination of Oller, Bryce Holter, Coons and Lee registered a time of 3:48.45 for top honors.

Placing second for the Wolves were Holter in the 200 freestyle (2:11.64) and 500 freestyle (6:01.72), Vincent Tash in the 100 freestyle (58.41 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.79), Troy Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle (25.59) and Ethan Oller in the 100 backstroke (1:02.09).

Third-place efforts for Shawnee came from Andrew Shepard in the 200 freestyle (2:15.09), Oller in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17), Jackson Hair in the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay combination of Shepard, Hair, Tradyn Rakestraw and Tash (4:33.72).

GIRLS

Two top finishes each from Eva Webb, Isabel Webb and Piper McNeil led the Lady Wolves to first in the team standings.

Shawnee had a team score of 397. Yukon was second at 301 and Plainview was third with 64.

Eva Webb won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.70 and 100 freestyle in 58.45 seconds. Isabel Webb captured the 50 freestyle (25.78 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:05.09) and McNeil won the 200 individual medley (2:07.78) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.05).

Other first-place efforts for the Lady Wolves came from Emma Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:27.99) and Natalie Selman in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.57).

Three of the Shawnee relays took first place as well. The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay combination of McNeil, Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb posted a time of 12:59.20 for top honors. Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb registered a winning time of 1:48.66 and the the 400 freestyle relay of Aspen Chapline, Oller, Jordyn Sateren and Selman had a winning time of 4:25.54.

Five second-place efforts for the Lady Wolves came from Chapline in the 50 freestyle (28.20) and 100 backstroke (1:09.90), Sateren in the 100 freestyle (1:05.40) and 100 breaststroke and Oller in the 200 freestyle.

Third-place finishes for Shawnee came from Clara Timmons in the 100 butterfly (1:33.83) and 500 freestyle (7:02.39) and Selman in the 50 freestyle (28.73 seconds).

