Shawnee wrestlers drop 52-26 dual decision at Choctaw

CHOCTAW – The Shawnee Wolves received falls from Spencer Rochelle, Austin Long and Lane Williams, but it wasn't enough as host Choctaw rolled to a 52-26 dual victory Tuesday night.

Rochelle, at 152 pounds, pinned his opponent in 1:55. Long, at 170, got his pin in 5:24, and Williams, at heavyweight, picked up his fall in 1:58.

Shawnee's Jordan Lomeli won a 20-7 major decision at 145 pounds, and teammate Kyle Helie claimed a 5-3 decision at 195.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.