Bethel football players nab District 2A-3 honors

Brian Johnson

BETHEL ACRES – Bethel's LW Moore was selected as Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year and teammate Dez Loving was picked as Co-Linebacker of the Year as the 2020 2A-3 All-District Football Team was recently announced.

Five members of the Wildcat football team were also chosen for the 2A-3 First Team, including four on offense and one on defense.

Quarterback Jesse Tucker, wide receiver Drae Wood and offensive linemen Krisdon Compston and Tyler Roberts were selected from Bethel on the first team offensive squad while safety Gage Nessel was picked for defense.

Three other Bethel players – offensive lineman Drew Guinn, defensive lineman Bryce Rowan and wide receiver Harrison Thomas - were honorable mention award winners.

The Wildcats posted a 6-4 record on the season and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

In 10 games, Wood registered 145 tackles (77 solo) with three tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.

Loving totaled 101 tackles, including 58 solo. He also had two sacks, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, seven passes defended and three fumble recoveries. On the offensive side of the ball, Loving had 61 carries for 481 yards and five scores and made eight receptions for 74 yards.

Tucker had an outstanding senior season at quarterback for Bethel as he completed 57.3% of his passes (168-of-293) for 2,237 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Wood appeared in eight games for the Wildcats where he made 46 catches for 563 yards and nine scores. On defense, he totaled eight tackles (one solo) and a tackle for loss.

Compton and Tyler Roberts each helped pave the way for Bethel to generate 2,280 passing and 1,833 rushing for a grand total of 4,313 yards for the season.

Nessel ended up with 81 tackles (44 solo) in 10 games as he also had a tackle for loss, two pickoffs, seven passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

Guinn was also a crucial part of the Wildcats' offensive line. Defensively, he totaled 11 tackles (three solo) in nine games.

Rowan appeared in eight games where he compiled 41 tackles (11 solo) with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

Thomas played in only four games due to injury and had 10 receptions for 106 yards and one TD.