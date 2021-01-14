Williams, Grovey to be inducted into Shawnee Basketball Hall of Fame

Brian Johnson

Two former Shawnee girls' basketball standouts – Gerna Williams and Kelsee Grovey – will be inducted into the Shawnee High School Basketball Hall of Fame Friday night at halftime of the Shawnee's boys game against Piedmont.

The Shawnee-Piedmont girls' game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys' contest to follow at approximately 7:30 at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Lady Wolves, 6-5 ranked 10th in Class 5A, are coming off a 43-39 home victory over Guthrie Tuesday while Piedmont, 6-4 and ranked fourth in 5A, was victorious over Bishop McGuinness Tuesday by a 56-37 count.

The Shawnee boys, 8-2 and ranked fourth in 5A, earned a hard-fought 58-53 home overtime decision over Guthrie Tuesday. Piedmont is still seeking its first win after a 58-48 loss at Bishop McGuinness Tuesday.

Here is a look at the two Hall of Fame honorees:

Gerna Williams

Gerna Williams, a 1979 graduate of Shawnee High School and Shawnee native, received her bachelor of arts degree from Baillie School of Broadcast and Journalism in Denver, Colorado.

Williams later attended the University of North Texas and received her bachelor of arts and science degree. She currently resides in Richardson, Texas and is employed with Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District.

She is the daughter of the late James and Goldia Gordon and the late Bobby Neal Williams. She has four brothers - Darrien Gordon, Naim Gordon, Eugene McClain and Michael Williams. She also has a sister Avis Scott. She gets her competitive nature from growing up in a household with athletic siblings. One sibling - Darrien Gordon - went on to have a successful career in the NFL.

During her fifth grade elementary school year, Williams received a Gold Track Shoe for three first-place wins in the Shawnee Little Olympics. She was nominated as one of Shawnee Spring Queen attendants her sophomore year, as well as her senior year.

Williams continued to excel in sports as a trailblazer and starting point guard for the Shawnee Lady Wolves' first basketball team her junior and senior years. A versatile athlete, Williams was also a member of the Shawnee High School softball and track and field teams. She also anchored several relay teams.

She played basketball during the 6-on-6 era as point guard 1977-1979. Her basketball career record included a total of 62 assists, 97 rebounds and 107 Steals.

A woman of faith and family, Williams is active in her community and church, St. John Church Unleashed. She works with special needs youth and also offers free tutoring services to kids of frontline workers.

Williams also serves as program director for Rebound Ministries Inc., a mentorship training program in which the primary focus is at-risk youth within the juvenile justice system. She also serves on several non-profit boards of directors.

Williams is the owner of several group homes, which services young adults with mental health challenges as well as disabled veterans. She named her group homes after her lovely mother: Goldia’s Safe Haven. Goldia was very active in community service and has inspired Williams in many ways.

She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist.

Kelsee Grovey

Grovey played for the Shawnee Lady Wolves' basketball team from 2008 - 2012, where she was a four-year starter and letterman. She helped SHS post a three-year 85-22 record, including a perfect 29-0 season her senior year and winning the Class 5A state championship.

She averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior, was a three-time Suburban Conference Basketball Most Valuable Player, was selected as the SCB Newcomer of the Year as a freshmen and a McDonald’s All-American nominee her senior season.

Grovey was selected as the OSSAA 5A State Basketball Tournament MVP as a senior and received All-State honors by the Tulsa World, Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

She went on to further her basketball career, receiving a scholarship to the University of Tulsa, where she was a four-year starter, made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, All-Conference Tournament Team and helped Tulsa win the Conference USA Tournament her freshman year. That same year, Tulsa advanced to the NCAA postseason tournament to play Stanford. During Grovey’s junior season, Tulsa earned a bid to the WNIT, where they made it to the to the second round, which is further than any other team in Tulsa history.

Grovey holds the record for the most 3 pointers made in Tulsa program history, converting 232, as well as the single-game 3-point record making 10. She’s sixth in all-time scoring, second in games played, and sixth in all time assists. She graduated from the University of Tulsa in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in communications and minor in women’s gender studies.

After graduating, Wilson served as the graduate assistant for the Tulsa women’s basketball team while working towards her master’s degree. In 2018, she graduated with a master’s in educational studies and was hired as the director of player development with the Tulsa women’s basketball program.

This past summer, Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells presented Grovey with the opportunity to return to Shawnee to be the assistant girls' basketball coach. Fast forward several months and here she is, back in Shawnee and working for the coach and program that helped shape her into the player and person she is today.

Grovey credits her parents Reggie and Leslie Grovey, who have supported and encouraged her throughout her journey. She says she would not be where she is today without them. Her brother Kasey, who has always supported and been there for her, and her grandparents, Bill and Sibyl Greenwood, who have attended every game and always greeted her with a smile after each game. Having the support of her family and friends is something she is extremely grateful for. Grovey also thanked two of the best coaches in the game - Wells and Steve Freeman - for always pushing her to not only be the best player she could be, but also the best person.