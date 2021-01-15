Lady Pirates crush Cashion; Pirates drop first

Brian Johnson

DALE – Danyn Lang and Faith Wright each knocked down four 3-point shots as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates rolled to a 56-33 rout of 12th-ranked Cashion Thursday night.

Lang finished with 16 points and Wright ended with 12 as the 8-1 Lady Pirates, leading 28-23 at halftime, pulled away with a 20-7 third quarter.

Dale also received six points from Miya Miller and five from Brooklyn Rutland as 11 players got into the scoring column for the winners.

The Lady Pirates drained 8 of 12 free throws in the contest.

Cashion 60, Dale 59 (2 OT)

Vanle Ray fired in 22 points and Jonah Jenkins poured in 16 as the fifth-ranked Wildcats handed the top-ranked Pirates their first loss of the season.

Raney drained six treys and Jenkins had two.

Dayton Forsythe led 8-1 Dale with a game-leading 25 points. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter to help rally the Pirates to a 49-all deadlock at the end of regulation. Forsythe scored eight in the overtime sessions.

Cashion was 10 of 13 from the foul line while Dale struggled at 6 of 13.

The Wildcats canned 7 of 9 free throws in the two overtimes as Jenkins was 5 of 6.

Austin Frazier, who finished with 10 points, hit a layup with six seconds to go in regulation for Cashion to force overtime.

Carter Crowe tossed in 11 points, including one 3-pointer, while Kash Vanbrunt and Dallen Forysthe each tallied nine points. Vanbrunt nailed three 3-point shots and Dallen Forsythe had one. Palmer Jones rounded out the Pirate scoring with five points, including one trey.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.