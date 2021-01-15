OBU second-half comeback falls short against ECU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist University women's basketball team put together a ferocious rally in the final five minutes of play, getting their contest with East Central University down to three points with under two play.

However, it would not be enough as the Bison fell to the Tigers 57-50 on Thursday evening inside the Noble Complex.

The Bison struggled from the field, finishing 13 of 35 (37%) form the field and 4 of 12 (33%) from deep, but heated up in the in the fourth quarter, going 6 of 13 (46%). The Bison only had seven made field goals to that point. OBU was excellent at getting to the line, connecting on 20 of 26 (77%).

East Central was 22 of 64 (34%) thanks to a stingy OBU defense, but the Tigers connected on nine 3-pointers. It was another tough day with turnovers for the Bison as they gave it away 23 times to East Central's 12.

ECU jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first, but OBU closed it to a four point game at the end of the quarter thanks to Kaylee Hurst and Jenni Beebe.

Down 14-9 in the second quarter, OBU went on an 8-0 run behind buckets from Andreja Peciuraite as well as Charissa Price and Madison Chambers to take a 17-14 lead. However, ECU responded with a monster 16-2 run throughout most of the quarter to move ahead 30-19. ECU took a 32-21 lead going into the break.

The Tigers maintained their lead for most of the second half as the Bison struggled to kick-start any offense. ECU led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, but the Bison began to chip away at the deficit.

Down 53-41 with 2:49 to play, Price caught fire and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to six before connecting on a 3-point play to make it a three-point game with 1:27 to play. OBU gave itself a chance late in the contest, but a big bucket from the Tigers thwarted the momentum and gave ECU the road win by the score of 57-50.

Price led the way with 15 points on a pair of 3-pointers including nine in the final three minutes. She also had four assists and four rebounds in the game. Peciuraite added 10 points and nine boards to go with a block and a steal while Jenni Beebe scored seven off the bench to go with six boards and two blocks. Jacie Engler had three points, three boards, and three assists while Kaylee Hurst had a pair of steals.

ECU's Kendall Schulte had 17 points and five rebounds including the clutch jumper to end the OBU run. Madison Rehl added 13 points and three assists while Hannah Ladd and Mackenzie Crusoe each had nine.

OBU will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as it heads to Weatherford to take on No. 21 Southwestern Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.