Big first quarter ignites Bethel girls over North Rock Creek

Brian Johnson

BETHEL ACRES – Peyton Meiler tossed in 16 points and Hannah Davidson added 12 as the Bethel Lady Wildcats got off to a quick start and rolled to a 50-32 victory Friday night over the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars.

Bethel (2-4) raced out to a 23-11 advantage through one quarter, hitting 7 of 7 3-point attempts in the first period. Meiler drained four treys in the game and Davidson nailed three.

It was 34-16 at halftime and 43-20 through three periods.

Parker Stevenson contributed seven points, including one 3-point bucket, to the Lady Wildcat attack. Annie Compton and Brooklyn Duff chipped in five points apiece and Bella Thomas rounded out the Bethel scoring with four.

Olivia McRay led North Rock Creek with 11 points and Kate Masquas finished with nine. Lydia VanAntwerp (five points), Jayden Haney (four) and Macy Buoy (three) completed the Lady Cougar scoring.

Bethel is scheduled to play at Class 2A top-ranked Dale Tuesday.