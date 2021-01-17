Lady Pirates cruise past Wewoka, 83-48

Brian Johnson

DALE – Thirteen Dale players got into the scoring column Friday night as the top-ranked Lady Pirates cruised to an 83-48 home rout of the Wewoka Lady Tigers.

Danyn Lang fired in a game-high 19 points and connected on two 3-point shots to spark the Dale effort. Brooklyn Rutland tossed in 13 points and Faith Wright ended up with 10 points, including two treys for the 9-1 Lady Pirates.

Dale connected on nine 3-point attempts and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the game.

Makenzie Gill scored eight, Justyce Shirey had seven and Emilia Idleman tacked on six for the Lady Pirates. Gill also converted two treys and Shirey landed one.

Elaine Witt and Makenzy Herman each finished with five points and each hit one 3-pointer.

Wewoka held a 20-16 lead through one quarter before the Lady Pirates went on a 24-4 scoring rampage to build a 40-24 advantage at intermission. Dale pulled away more with a 28-12 third quarter.

Autumn Sipes-Louie and Mariah Sipes-Louie each tossed in 17 points to fuel the Lady Tigers. Mariah drained two treys.

The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play Bethel at home Tuesday.