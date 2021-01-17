Lady Red Devils blitz visiting Meeker, fall to Stroud

Fred Fehr

PRAGUE — Host Prague took some big chunks out of Meeker Friday night as the girls prevailed 50-19.

Junior Alauna Parker of Prague had her highest-scoring night of the season, 19, to easily lead all scorers.

“Parker played her best game of the year,” said Prague head coach Benny Burnett. “She caused a lot of turnovers off the press.”

Senior Tori Lester added 10 points while junior Payton Camren finished with nine. Prague received one 3-point field goal apiece from Stephanie Tinsley, Maggie Smith, Parker and Camren.

Meeker (1-9) didn’t have a 3-pointer. Kaitlyn Culp had six points for Meeker.

Both squads were 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Prague held a 13-4 lead after one quarter and a 28-7 halftime advantage.

Stroud 46, Prague 32 (Saturday)

Kileigh Mixon and Jadyn Young each knocked down three 3-point shots as the Lady Tigers rolled to the 14-point victory on Saturday.

Mixon scored 17 points and Young ended up with 13. Skyla Baker also reached double digits for Stroud with 10 points, including two treys as the Lady Tigers totaled 10 3-point buckets in the game.

Parker tallied 13 points to pace Prague (4-6) in a losing effort. Parker scored nine of those points in the second half.

Lester followed with eight points and Kylie Pickard ended up with seven for the Lady Red Devils.