Lady Wolves win Yukon Invitational; Wolves fourth

Brian Johnson

YUKON – Behind first-place finishes in seven events, the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team won the Yukon Invitational on Saturday.

The Shawnee boys placed fourth on the boys' side.

GIRLS

Isabel Webb and Piper McNeil each won two individuals events, Eva Webb captured one and the Lady Wolves won two relays on the way to the team title.

Shawnee posted a team score of 345, followed by Enid (290), Carl Albert (271) and Mustang (213). There were 16 schools represented.

Isabel Webb won the 50-yard freestyle with a finals time of 25.56 seconds and later captured the 100 butterfly event by clocking in with a finals time of 1:03.43.

McNeil topped the field in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.65 seconds and finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.99.

Eva Webb was the 100 freestyle winner after posting a time of 56.76 seconds.

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb claimed top honors with a time of 1:44.46.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay combination of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb registered a first-place time of 1:55.86.

Eva Webb finished second behind McNeil in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.45 and Selman was also second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.53.

Shawnee also had two third-place efforts, both by Chapline, in the 200 freestyle (2:12.73) and 100 backstroke (1:09.32).

Emma Oller took fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:27.67) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:12.73).

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of Chapline, Oller, Jordyn Sateren and Selman also finished fifth with a time of 4:25.79.

Selman was sixth in the 50 freestyle (29 seconds), Sateren ended up seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:06.19) and Clara Timmons took eighth in 6:56.59.

BOYS

Second-place finishes by Thurman Lee in the 200 freestyle (1:56.35) and 500 freestyle (5:20.22) were the highlights for the fourth-place Wolves.

Shawnee's Ethan Oller also took second with a time of 1:01.69 in the 100 backstroke.

The Wolves also had fourth-place finishes by Oller in the 200 individual medley (2:15.06) and Ryan Staal in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.35).

Placing fifth Shawnee were two relay teams – the 200 freestyle relay of Oller, Vincent Tash, Staal and Lee (1:43.26) and the 200 medley relay combo of Oller, Staal, Lee and Andrew Shepard (1:51.69).

Staal ended up sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.94) and Tash was sixth in the 100 freestyle (57.84).

Altus won the team title with a score of 319, followed by Carl Albert (280), Enid (277) and the Wolves (213). There were 16 teams competing at the meet.