North Rock Creek prevails down stretch

Fred Fehr

BETHEL ACRES — Down 38-35 after three quarters, North Rock Creek outscored Bethel 20-7 down the stretch for a 55-45 triumph Friday night.

Diego Garcia of North Rock Creek, the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, notched eight in the fourth quarter. Teammate Noah McMullan posted nine of his 15 points over the final eight minutes. McMullan had two treys.

Also in double figures for winners was Mitchell James with 10.

“We played very well defensively,” said NRC coach Evan Smith.

Bethel (6-4) received 15 points from John Gordon. Xavier Meier, a 6-5 sophomore, had eight points for Bethel.

Bethel hit all four of its free-throw attempts while North Rock Creek was 11 of 14.

“North Rock Creek made plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” said Bethel coach Eric Litherland. “They played well.”