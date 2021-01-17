Point guard leads Ada over Seminole

Fred Fehr

ADA —Division 1 college recruit Kaden Cooper, a 6-5 point guard, chalked up 25 points Friday night, igniting Ada to a 75-42 win over Seminole.

Cooper knocked down four treys as Ada outscored the visitors in every quarter. Ada led 42-24 at halftime.

Ten Cougars got in the scoring act, including Wyatt Brown with 10 and David Johnson with nine.

Bryce Marshall headed Seminole’s scoring with 12 and Jaxon Smith added seven.

Seminole (5-3) got one 3-point field goal from Miguel Conley, Easton Wurtz, Wyatt Dice, Marshall and Smith.

Ada canned 5-of-9 free throws while Seminole was 2 of 5.

Blanchard 62, Seminole 40 (Saturday)

The Chieftains were a miserable 6 of 20 from the free-throw line as they dropped a 22-point decision.

Conley topped the Seminole scoring effort with eight points while Marshall and Adam O'Daniel contributed seven apiece.

Conley drained two treys and Marshall had one.

Blanchard jumped out to a 15-7 advantage through one quarter, led 22-18 at halftime and owned a 41-28 cushion by the end of the third.