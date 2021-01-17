Prague boys post victories over Meeker, Stroud

Brian Johnson

PRAGUE – An 18-5 scoring binge in the fourth quarter by the Class 3A 13th-ranked Prague Red Devils led to a 59-35 thumping of the Stroud Tigers Saturday.

Blestin Miller tallied 13 points while Nate Lester and Peyton Ezell finished with 11 apiece for 10-2 Prague. Miller sank two 3-point shots and Ezell had one. Trip Davis nailed one trey on his way to seven points and Jalen Smith connected on two long-range shots in ending up with six points.

The Red Devils had leads of 15-8, 25-17 and 41-30 at the end of each of the first three quarters before closing the game with the big 18-5 spurt.

Amariyae Morris led Stroud with nine points while Chasen Newman and Devin Prewitt tacked on eight apiece.

Prague was 13 of 21 from the foul line and the Tigers were 6 of 13.

Prague 68, Meeker 43 (Friday)

Five players scored in double figures – led by Miller with 15 and Davis with 14 – as the Red Devils routed the Bulldogs Friday night.

Lester tallied 12 points and Eli Bias and Ezell finished with 10 apiece for the winners.

Prague drained nine treys in the game as Miller hit three while Davis and Lester converted two each. Ezell also connected on one 3-point shot as did Smith, who finished with five points. Noah Moore also scored a pair of points for the winners.

Cade Patterson paced Meeker with 10 points as he also nailed two treys. Braxton Bussell was next with seven points, including one 3-pointer, and Josh Caldwell and Levi Wathan ended up with six points apiece as Caldwell sank one trey.

The Red Devils were scorching early as they led 26-7 after one quarter and owned a commanding 43-20 advantage at halftime.