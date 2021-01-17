Savages storm back from big deficit

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH —Several times this season, Tecumseh had been on the short end of one-possession decisions.

That’s what made Friday night’s sterling 73-68 come-from-behind victory over Noble even sweeter.

Tecumseh trailed 44-26 in the middle of the third quarter and still faced a 51-39 hole entering the final eight minutes.

After senior Payden Clutter tied matters at 57, Tecumseh took the lead on its next possession and didn’t trail again.

Jace Trice, a 6-3 junior, headed Tecumseh’s scoring with 22, followed by Jose Lugo with 14 , Brady Overstreet with 11 and Clutter with 10.

Overstreet knocked down two of the Savages’ four 3-point field goals.

“That’s a big win for us,” said Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards. “We’ve been so close several times, so it was nice to get over the hump.”

Brandon Harper led Noble’s scoring with 21, followed by Zack Miller with 13.

Harper and Miller recorded three 3-point field goals apiece.

Tecumseh (3-8) canned 34-of-47 free throws for 72.3%. Noble was 16 of 28 for 57.1%.