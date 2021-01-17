SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 94%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 94%.
SPORTS

Seminole girls fall at Ada

Fred Fehr

Seminole starters Kaylyn Cotner and Kennedy were in virus quarantine and didn’t play as the Lady Chieftains were on the short end of a 45-22 score with the host Ada Lady Cougars Friday night.

Anna Andrews recorded seven points, including a trey, for Seminole. Teammate Kaitlin Childress also had a 3-point field goal.

Ada outscored Seminole 24-7 in the second half.

Landyn Owens of Ada tallied a game-high 19 points. Teammate Shayla Wofford chipped in with 10 points.

Ada was accurate on 12-of-14 free throws. Seminole was 4 of 8 from the line.