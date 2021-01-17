Seminole girls fall at Ada

Fred Fehr

Seminole starters Kaylyn Cotner and Kennedy were in virus quarantine and didn’t play as the Lady Chieftains were on the short end of a 45-22 score with the host Ada Lady Cougars Friday night.

Anna Andrews recorded seven points, including a trey, for Seminole. Teammate Kaitlin Childress also had a 3-point field goal.

Ada outscored Seminole 24-7 in the second half.

Landyn Owens of Ada tallied a game-high 19 points. Teammate Shayla Wofford chipped in with 10 points.

Ada was accurate on 12-of-14 free throws. Seminole was 4 of 8 from the line.