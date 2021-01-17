Shawnee boys pop Piedmont; Lady Wolves fall

Keven Scrutchins

The Shawnee Wolves and Lady Wolves played host to Piedmont Friday night and split a hoops double-dip in Class 5A play.

The Wolves controlled the Wildcats 64-52 after the Lady Wolves fell 49-34 to the fourth-ranked Lady Wildcats.

Shawnee 64, Piedmont 52 (Boys)

In the nightcap, the Wolves led the entire 32 minutes of play and led by as many as 16 points twice in the third quarter. Shawnee dominated the paint and set that tone early in the first quarter as Joe Maytubby and Isaiah Willis took turns scoring on the Wildcats. Maytubby netted eight first-quarter points and Willis collected six in the frame.

The Wolves led 17-13 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 28-17 on a Willis jumper with 2:34 left in the half. Soon after, Willis left the game with a lower leg injury. He finished with 10 points for the Wolves. Piedmont, in the final two minutes of the half, cut back into the Shawnee lead, closing the gap to 32-27 at the half.

The third quarter belonged to Shawnee. The Wolves held Piedmont scoreless through the first half of the third, building a comfy 16-point lead in the process. Tanner Morris drained a 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the quarter, giving Shawnee a 43-27 lead. In all, the Wolves drained four treys in the third. Morris hit two of the treys and Jeffery Hall and Demetress Beavers added the other two bombs.

The Wildcats made a run in the fourth quarter behind a strong effort from Jayce Daniels. Daniels scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the final quarter, trimming the Shawnee lead down to 51-48 with 3:28 remaining in the contest.

Back-to-back buckets by Kayden Shaw ended the Piedmont effort. Shaw took to the sky on the first bucket, when he flushed a one-hander over Piedmont’s Garrett Hahn, then on the next possession hit a short jumper to get the lead back up to 57-50 with 2:28 left to play.

Shawnee came up with another stop on defense and the next trip down the floor, Hall hit his third 3-pointer of the night, sending the Wolves' lead again into double digits at 60-50. The Wolves' defense held the Wildcats to just four points down the stretch, after the lead was cut to three points at the 3:28 mark.

Maytubby led the Wolves with 16 points and Morris scored a dozen. Hall and Willis each finished with 10 points. Shaw came off of the bench with an eight-point effort.

The fourth-ranked Wolves improved to 10-2 on the season. A game has been added to the Shawnee boys' schedule as they play at McGuinness Tuesday.

Piedmont 49, Shawnee 34 (Girls)

The opener was a Class 5A top-10 clash between the Lady Wolves (10th) and Lady Wildcats (fourth). Piedmont opened the proceedings with a 9-7 lead after the first quarter and built it to 23-19 by the end of the first half. Shawnee had numerous chances at the free-throw line, but hit just 5-of-13 from the charity stripe in the first half of play.

Piedmont hit three treys in the first half to maintain the thin margin. The two teams shared four ties in the closely played half.

In the third, Piedmont began to pull away from the Lady Wolves and built the lead to 11 points with 2:39 left in the third quarter on a jumper by Ella Watkins. Shawnee’s Anneca Anderson answered with a bucket and two free throws in the final 1:49 of the quarter to trim the Piedmont lead to 37-29 with a quarter left to play.

The Lady Wolves struggled from the field and from the free-throw line in the fourth and also had trouble slowing down Piedmont’s Delanie Crawford. Crawford scored six of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats cruised to the victory. Shawnee managed just three field goals in the fourth and missed all three of its free-throw attempts. The Lady Wildcats hit 8 of 12 from the line down the stretch to defeat the Lady Wolves.

Piedmont’s Triniti Harmon joined Crawford in double figures with 12 points.

Aubrie Megehee and Tatum Sparks led the Lady Wolves with nine points each. Anderson finished with seven points.