Tecumseh girls coast past Noble, 55-38

Brian Johnson

TECUMSEH – Tawny Billy poured in 18 points as the Class 4A 19th-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages coasted to a 55-38 rout of Noble Friday night.

Billy was one of three double-figure scorers for Tecumseh (9-3). Kenzli Warden followed with 12 points and Taylor Mansell ended up with 10. Mansell connected on a pair of 3-point baskets and Billy converted one.

Leading 18-12 after one quarter, the Lady Savages limited Noble to four points each in the second and third quarters. Tecumseh led 28-16 at halftime and 42-20 through three periods.

For the game, the Lady Savages were 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Tecumseh was 14-of-21 on its close-range field-goal tries and 4-of-21 from 3-point land.

Sami Schweighardt supplied seven points, including one trey. Katelyn LaFrance followed with six points and Baylee Crawford chipped in two to round out the Lady Savage scoring.

Kinsa Matlock led the Lady Bears with seven points.

Tecumseh is scheduled to play at Mount St. Mary on Tuesday.