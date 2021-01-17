Top-ranked Dale boys drain 18 3-point baskets

Brian Johnson

DALE – The Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates rebounded from their first loss of the season to sink a whopping 18 3-point baskets and placed six players in double figures in whipping the Wewoka Tigers 106-74 Friday night.

In addition to knocking down the long-range shots, Dale (9-1) was 20 of 24 from the foul line.

Dayton Forsythe and Kash Vanbrunt sparked the Pirate offense with 23 and 21 points respectively. Vanbrunt connected on six 3-point attempts and Dayton Forsythe nailed two. Dayton Forysthe scored 21 of his points in the first half.

Deken Jones finished with 15 points, including four treys. Dallen Forsythe and Palmer Jones each contributed 14 points. Palmer Jones also drained four 3-pointers. Connor Kuykendall tacked on 10 points, including a pair of treys.

Dale trailed 25-23 at the end of the first quarter, but went on a massive 32-12 run in the second in establishing a 55-37 cushion at the break. A 25-10 scoring barrage by the Pirates in the third period made it 80-47 going into the fourth.

Dale is at home with Bethel Tuesday.