Wolves place third; Williams, Anderson crowned champions

Brian Johnson

MIDWEST CITY – Two of Shawnee High School's wrestlers – Lane Williams and Sam Anderson – were crowned champions while five other teammates placed Saturday as the Wolves took third in the team standings at the 55th Annual Malcolm Wade Invitational, hosted by Carl Albert High School.

Duncan won the event with a team score of 234. Glenpool was second at 190 and Shawnee was next with a 165. There were 16 teams in the field.

Williams won the 285-pound weight class and Anderson topped the field at 182.

Other places for Shawnee included Austin Long, second at 170; Kylie Helie, second at 195; Jordan Lomeli, third at 145; Spencer Rochelle, third at 152 and Angelo Reyes, fifth at 126.

Williams was dominant as he won all three matches via falls. He pinned Del City's Kyron Lindsey in 5:03 to open the tournament. He followed that up with a fall over Durant's Wyatt Campbell in 1:46 in the semifinals and then pinned Glenpool's Ryan Winn in 2:45 for the 285-pound title.

Like Williams, Anderson was a perfect 3-0 at 182. He won by a forfeit in is first match, earned a 9-2 decision over Lawton MacArthur's Parker Henry in the semifinals and then claimed a 5-3 decision Carl Albert's Alex Sutterfield for the championship.

Long, at 170, was 2-1 with one fall. Long pinned Del City's Tim Slater in 2:59 of his first match. Long then won a close 2-1 decision over Duncan's Tyson Walker in the semifinals. In the title match, Glenpool's Garrett Wells was a 5-2 winner over Long as Long settled for second.

Helie was 2-1 with one fall at 195 as well. He pinned McAlester's Lane Nohelty in 3:35 of his first match. Helie then won by a 2-1 decision over El Reno's Michael Devereaux in the semis. Guthrie's Coal Madison claimed a 7-1 decision over Helie in the title match.

Lomeli was one of the busiest Wolves of the day as he went 5-1 with three falls at 145. Lomeli pinned Durant's Riley Waitman in 2:24 in his opening match. However, El Reno's Daegen Griffin won by a fall over Lomeli in 2:42. Lomeli bounced back with a pin of McAlester's Gunnar Spence in 1:03. Lomeli then earned a 9-2 decision over MacArthur's Bradon Brown, followed by a 19-5 major decision over Piedmont's Kolten Luschen. Lomeli then pinned Guthrie's Dean Madison in 4:08 for third place.

Rochelle was 3-1 with two pins and a technical fall at 152. Rochelle pinned El Reno's Wyatt Compton in only 28 seconds. But in the next round, Glenpool's Gus Edwards earned a close 5-3 decision over Rochelle. Then in his next two matches, Rochelle dominated proceedings with a 15-0 technical fall over Piedmont's Jak Jantz and a pin of Duncan's Nathan Hudson in 5:48 for third.

Like Lomeli, Reyes had a busy day in going 4-2 as all four of his wins came by fall. Lomeli pinned Altus' Lane Snapp in 1:10 to open his comptition at 126. Guthrie's Bradon Hall then won an 8-4 decision over Reyes in the next round. Reyes then pinned El Reno's Cole Mitchell in 3:55 and McAlester's Zane Vaughn over the next two rounds. Piedmont's Levi Buckridge pinned Reyes in 2:52, but rebounded in the fifth-place match with a pin again of Snapp in 3:38.