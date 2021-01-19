No rejoicing for Bethel Wildcats

Fred Fehr

CHOUTEAU — Despite a 17-point outing from junior John Gordon, Bethel dropped a 51-48 decision to Rejoice Christian (Tulsa) Monday night at the Chouteau Tournament.

Down 49-48, Bethel missed a shot from the middle of the paint with four seconds to go. Rejoice claimed the rebound, was fouled and hit two charity tosses.

Bethel couldn’t hit a long-distance shot at the final buzzer.

Gage Porter added 11 points for Bethel, which fell to 6-5.

Xavier Meier, Gordon and Porter all collected two 3-point field goals.

Freshman Bray Bussell added seven points to the Bethel attack.

Rejoice Christian racked up six treys on the night.

Bethel led 23-18 at the half after outscoring Rejoice 19-9 in the second quarter. Rejoice retaliated by outscoring Bethel 18-8 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats were 6 of 10 from the line for 60%. Rejoice was 9 of 14 for 64.2%.

Bethel played Dale Tuesday night. The Wildcats will continue Chouteau Tournament play at 11:30 a.m. Friday.