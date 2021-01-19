North Rock Creek sweeps Wellston

Fred Fehr

The host North Rock Creek girls rallied down the stretch to defeat Wellston 39-36 Monday in opening-day action of the Tri-County Tournament.

Wellston held a 29-23 advantage after three quarters but North Rock Creek went on a 16-7 spree in the last eight minutes.

After hitting just 7 of their first 17 free throws, the Cougars knocked down 7 of their last 8.

With NRC up 38-36 with five seconds left, Cougar Olivia VanAntwerp took a charge. Teammate Jayden Haney then hit 1-of-2 free throws. Wellston missed a desperation heave at the final buzzer.

Kate Masquas and Olivia McRay scored 10 points apiece as NRC went to 7-4.

McRay was true on three 3-point field goals. Haney and Masquas had one trey each.

Wellston also chalked up five 3-pointers as Trista Baird led the way with three. She scored 10 points.

Kaylen McLin was Wellston’s top scorer with 13. Teammate Kendal Johnson added 10.

Wellston canned 14-of-22 charity tosses for 63.6%. NRC was at 14 of 25 for 56%.

North Rock Creek will tackle Asher in Thursday’s semifinals.

North Rock Creek 83, Wellston 47 (boys)

NRC coach Evan Smith emptied his bench as the Cougars ran their record to 11-2.

Diego Garcia led all scorers with 22 points, including two of NRC’s six 3-point field goals.

Rayne Jones also posted two treys. Mitchel James and Devon Haney had one trey apiece for NRC.

The Cougars received nine points from Jordan Coody. Noah McMullan, Jones and Haney finished with eight apiece.

NRC was 17 of 23 from the free-line stripe for 73.9%.

“We bounced back from a bad game against Morris Saturday,” said Smith.

Smith’s squad will meet Asher in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinals.