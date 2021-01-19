Prague downs Chandler on first day of 66 Tourney

Keven Scrutchins

SEMINOLE - The 2021 66 Conference Tournament began on Monday and there was plenty of local flavor participating in the proceedings.

Winners on the girls' side of the bracket were Holdenville, which upset higher-seed Chandler 75-28, and Stroud outlasted Meeker, 56-42. In the boys' bracket, Okemah knocked off Meeker 69-48 and Prague ended the night with a 60-47 triumph over Chandler.

Prague 60, Chandler 47 (Boys)

The Red Devils' Trip Davis proved to be too much for the Lions' defense to handle. Davis scored a game-high 25 points, and hit for eight points in the decisive third quarter for Prague.

Chandler took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter then held it through the second quarter, taking a 21-19 lead into the half. Markus Minshall led the Chandler charge with eight points in the first half.

After a quick third quarter Prague timeout, the Red Devils caught fire and turned the game into a one-sided affair in the frame. Prague outscored Chandler 25-9 and built a 44-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Blestin Miller, Eli Bias and Peyton Ezell all hit 3-pointers for Red Devils and Davis completed two old-fashioned 3-point plays to turn the tide.

In the fourth, Chandler cut the lead to 55-46 with just under two minutes to play, but that was as close as the Lions got. Prague went 6 of 9 from the charity stripe to hold on to the win.

Miller joined Davis in double-digit scoring with 12 and Bias Ezell and Nate Lester each scored seven points.

Minshall led Chandler with a team-high 19 points which included five treys on the night. Kaden Jones added 15 for the Lions and Chase Campbell netted eight.

Prague will face the winner of the McLoud-Holdenville matchup Thursday at 5:20 pm. Chandler will play the loser of that contest on Friday at 5:20 pm.

Okemah 69, Meeker 48 (Boys)

The balanced scoring attack of Okemah, launched the Panthers into Thursday’s semifinal round. Okemah had four players score in double figures and a fifth had nine points against the Bulldogs.

The game was tight for a half, but the third quarter saw Okemah pull away. The Panthers led 20-13 after the first quarter then took a 40-31 lead into the half.

Meeker’s Braxton Bussell single-handedly kept the Bulldogs close in the first half, scoring 16 of his team-high 20 points. He hit four 3-pointers in the half.

The Panthers clamped down on Bussell and the Bulldogs in the third quarter, holding them to just eight points, and took a comfortable 57-39 lead into the fourth.

Kurtis Wilson led the Panthers with 20 points and Kaiden Bear and Aaron Little each hit for 15 points. Makhan Harjo was the fourth Panther in double figures with a 10 point outing. Ethan Hodgens scored nine for Okemah, which will face the winner of the Seminole-Stroud matchup Thursday at 8 p.m.

Bussell led Meeker with 20 points and Evan Tirey added nine. Caleb Chapman and Kade Patterson each scored six for the Bulldogs.

Holdenville 75, Chandler 28 (Girls)

The Lady Wolverines could do no wrong in the tournament’s first game of the week. Holdenville opened with a 20-10 first quarter lead and increased the advantage to 33-14 at the half.

The full-court pressure defense applied to the Lady Lions paid huge dividends. The defense was smothering, in the second quarter, holding Chandler to just four points in the period.

The second half was more of the same as the Lady Wolverines cruised to the lopsided win. Holdenville led 62-22 after three quarters of play. Holdenville had three players score in double figures with Madalynn McFarland leading the way with 16 points, off of the bench. McFarland hit 9 of 10 of her free-throw attempts in the game. Ryleigh Tiger scored 14 points and Liberty Jackson contributed 11 in the win.

The Lady Wolverines will face the winner of the Seminole-Okemah game Friday at 4 p.m.

Chandler will play the loser of the Seminole-Okemah contest on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Cassie Wright’s seven points. Hannah Vandenbrand scored six and Mia Callegan added five for the Lady Lions.

Stroud 56, Meeker 42 (Girls)

The top-seeded Stroud Lady Tigers got a tough test in the eight-seeded Meeker Lady Bulldogs. Stroud led the entire game but could never pull away from the Lady Bulldogs.

Stroud built a 16-8 first quarter lead thanks to four treys in the quarter. Jaden Young hit two of the four bombs on her way to a 22-point effort.

The Lady Tigers increased the lead to 32-19 by the end of the half, but the game was within 10 points much of the second quarter until Kenlee Parrick hit a trey with :19 left to bump the lead to 13 points at the half.

The second half remained almost even with Stroud outscoring Meeker 11-9 in the third quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs bested Stroud 14-13 in the final quarter.

Kiley Kirkwood scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for Meeker. Callie Sellers scored 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs and Kaitlin Culp added nine. Meeker will face the loser of the Prague-McLoud matchup Thursday at 6:40 pm.

Stroud’s Skyla Baker joined Young in double-figures with an 18-point effort. They were the only two Stroud players in double figures. Kyleigh Mixon and Charley Coleman scored five points each for Stroud.

Stroud will face the winner of the Prague-McLoud game in one the girls' semifinal games on Friday at 6:40 pm.