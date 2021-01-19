Savages come up short in road game

Fred Fehr

HARRAH — Garrett Revene netted 31 points Monday night, fueling Harrah to a 59-56 triumph over Tecumseh in a makeup game.

Tecumseh received 22 points from 5-9 freshman Brady Overstreet, who posted all five of his squad’s 3-pointers. Overstreet connected on two treys in both the second and fourth quarters.

Jose Lugo notched 12 points and fellow junior Jay Mitchell added nine as Tecumseh fell to 3-9.

Tecumseh missed a 3-point shot attempt at the final buzzer.

Coach Bryant Edwards said his Tecumseh squad played without 6-3 junior starter Jace Trice, who was playing in an all-star football game.

Tecumseh played at Mount St. Mary Tuesday night.

The Savages will participate in the Byng Tournament Thursday through Saturday. Tecumseh will launch the tourney at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Byng.