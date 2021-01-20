Balanced scoring fuels Tecumseh girls

Fred Fehr

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tecumseh’s girls received double-figure scoring from three players in blitzing Mount St. Mary 58-39 Tuesday night.

Sophomore Kenzli Warden recorded three of Tecumseh’s six 3-point field goals en route to a game-high 17 points.

Seniors Tawny Billy and Katelyn LaFrance added 12 points each as the Lady Savages improved to 10-3.

Senior Taylor Mansell, freshman Sami Schweighardt and LaFrance each had a 3-pointer.

Tecumseh, which never trailed, led 18-5 after one quarter but the hosts pulled within 30-26 by halftime. Tecumseh regained command with a 19-9 third-quarter advantage.

All 12 of Billy’s points came in the second half. For LaFrance, nine of her 12 points came in the opening half.

“The third quarter was the difference,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry. “We played really well both offensively and defensively.”

Gentry’s squad will oppose Durant at 10 a.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Byng Tournament.

Boys

The Tecumseh-Mount St. Mary game was cancelled, said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards. Edwards said the Tecumseh JV squad was in quarantine and the Mount St. Mary varsity team didn’t feel comfortable playing Tuesday night.

Bryant said Tecumseh’s varsity squad was still planning on competing in the Byng Tournament. The Savages are scheduled to meet Sulphur Thursday.