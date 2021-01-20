Bethel stuns Dale behind Porter’s 27 points, eight treys

Fred Fehr

DALE — Junior Gage Porter erupted for 27 points Tuesday night as Bethel upset Class 2A top-ranked Dale 73-70.

Porter connected for eight 3-point field goals — five in the first half and three in the second half. All of Porter’s opening-half points came via treys.

John Gordon added 14 points, including a trey, and DJ Whitten tossed in two treys and 12 points as Bethel moved to 7-5.

Dale (9-2) led 36-33 at halftime but was outscored 21-10 in the third quarter.

Bethel led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter.

Drae Wood, who compiled 10 points for the Wildcats, hit 4-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter and was 6 of 8 for the game.

Bethel was accurate on 14 of 20 charity tosses in the game for 70%. Dale was 11 of 20 for 55%.

Dale was led in scoring by Dayton Forsythe with 18. Dallen Forsythe came in with 15, Carter Crowe had 11 and Palmer Jones notched nine.

Kash Vanbrunt and Crowe registered two 3-point field goals apiece. Dayton Forsythe, Jones and Deken Jones had one trey apiece.

“Dale is a really good team with good shooters,” said Bethel coach Eric Litherland. “They made some plays but we held our composure and answered. We did a lot better job rebounding than we’ve been doing. It was a great win for us. It could be the turning point of the year for us.”

Bethel will compete in the Chouteau Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Dale will play Fairview Thursday morning at the Cashion Tournament.