Camren's buzzer-beater lifts Prague girls over McLoud

SEMINOLE - Day two of the 66 Conference Basketball Tournament featured the host Seminole Chieftain and Lady Chieftain squads coming away with wins, but the Prague-McLoud girls' game stole the Tuesday night show.

With the game knotted at 40-40, Prague held possession of the ball with 0:06 remaining, the Lady Red Devils inbounded the ball in their own front-court and Peyton Camren shook loose and let fly a corner three that hit nothing but the bottom of the net with just two ticks left on the clock, giving Prague the 43-40 victory.

The two rivals battled it out for 32 minutes of play, with Prague holding the lead throughout the entire game. The Lady Red Devils led 11-8 after the first quarter and took a 22-20 advantage into the half. Camren scored 13 first-half points and hit three treys. Lexi Boyer and Cheyanne Banks paced McLoud with six first-half points each.

Prague came out red-hot in the third and built a 30-20 lead with 4:58 on a Camren two-point bucket. McLoud answered with a Boyer triple, an Annaliese Johnson layup, followed by a Johnson four-point play to cut the lead down to 32-29 with 2:18 left in the third. Johnson was fouled after she hit a trey and converted the rare four-pointer.

Prague finished the third up 34-32, setting up the exciting fourth-quarter finish.

The Lady Red Devils will now face the top-seeded Stroud Lady Tigers in Friday night’s semifinal action at 6:40 p.m. McLoud will tangle with Meeker Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Seminole 54, Okemah 47 (Girls)

The Lady Chieftains, without two starters due to contact tracing, faced off against Okemah in the first game of the day and pulled out the seven-point win.

Seminole led 18-11 after the first quarter and bumped it up to 29-19 at the half. Katyanna Andrews led the charge with 11 first-half points.

In the second half, Seminole came out ice cold and the Lady Panthers took full advantage. A Maddie Gaxiola layup tied the game at 29-29 with 4:22 left in the quarter and then an Abby Harelson trey on Okemah’s next possession gave Okemah its first lead of the night at 32-29 just a minute later.

The Lady Panthers increased the advantage up to eight points, 39-31, with 2:14 in the third. Seminole’s Holli Ladd responded and scored three points in the final 0:50 to trim the lead to 41-36 heading into the fourth.

Ladd continued her tear through the Okemah defense in the fourth, scoring 10 straight Seminole points regaining the Lady Chieftains lead of 46-44 with 4:46 left to play. Ladd finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Lady Panthers mustered one more tie in the final four minutes of play, but Seminole pulled away down the stretch. Andrews scored six points in the final two minutes to send Seminole into the semifinal round. Andrews finished with 17 points.

Seminole will play the Holdenville Lady Wolverines Friday at 4 p.m.

McLoud 56, Holdenville 47 (Boys)

The McLoud Redskins led for just over three quarters against the Wolverines in advancing into the semifinal round. Sammy Keller hit a layup for McLoud with 0:29 left in the first quarter, giving the Redskins the 15-14 lead.

McLoud extended the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 14-8 and building a 29-22 lead at the half. Jacob Jordan paced the Redskins with 14 first-half points and hit four 3-pointers in the process.

In the third, McLoud extended to lead into double digits and held a 41-31 lead with one quarter left to play. Tristin Crook came off of the bench to score eight third-quarter points, keeping Okemah from gaining any traction on a comeback.

McLoud never faltered in the fourth and kept a double-digit distance throughout the final eight minutes of play to advance into Thursday’s semifinal round and a 5:20 p.m. matchup with the Prague Red Devils.

McLoud’s Jordan led all scorers with 16 points and Crook finished with 11. Eddie Jennings led the Panthers with eight points.

Seminole 83, Stroud 29 (Boys)

The Chieftains showed why they are the top seed in this year’s 66 Conference Tournament as they overwhelmed the Tigers Tuesday night.

The Chieftains pulled away to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and extended the margin to 43-18 by the end of the first half. Nine different players scored for Seminole in the first half as the Chieftains had 13 players score for the game.

Benny Cochran led Seminole in scoring in the first half with eight off of the bench. He finished with a team-high 10 points for the game.

Seminole cruised to a 61-26 third quarter lead, playing reserves for the second half of the quarter and beyond. The Chieftains outscored Stroud 22-3 in the final quarter with second and third-teamers leading the way.

Seminole will now face Okemah Thursday night at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.