Shawnee wrestlers go 1-1 in district duals at Tulsa Union

Brian Johnson

TULSA - The Shawnee High School wrestling team went 1-1 in district duals Tuesday, falling to Tulsa Union, 42-30, and defeating Jenks, 48-21.

Angelo Reyes, at 126 pounds; Jordan Lomeli, at 145; Austin Long, at 170 and Lane Williams, at 285, each won both of their matches on the night by falls.

Shawnee 48, Jenks 21

Reyes, Lomeli, Long and Williams weren't the only ones to win by falls for the Wolves in this dual.

Shawnee's Brenner James (132 pounds) and Cade Chamblin (160) came out with pins as well.

Spencer Rochelle (152) and Sam Anderson (182) each were victorious by a decision. Christien Taylor (120) also nabbed a forfeit win.

At 126 pounds, Reyes pinned Kade Hodges in 1:53. James won by fall over Johna Smith in 2:23 at 132 pounds. Lomeli pinned Justin Fralick in 1:12 at 145.

Chamblin won by a fall over Alex Murdock in 5:48 at 160 pounds. Long pinned Cayden Copages in 3:10 at 170 and Williams won by a fall over Gavin Kirby in just 19 seconds at 285.

Tulsa Union 42, Shawnee 30

The Wolves' 30 points came via five falls.

At 126, Reyes pinned Tanner Jarvis in just 58 seconds. Lomeli made quick work of Mikey Foster in only 48 seconds at 145 pounds and Long had a speedy fall over Kirby in just 26 seconds at 170.

Kyle Helie, at 195, pinned Freeman in 1:57 and Williams, at 285, won by a fall over Malachi Clark in only 46 seconds.