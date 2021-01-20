Top-ranked Dale girls knock off Bethel

Fred Fehr

DALE — The Class 2A top-ranked Dale girls improved their record to 10-1 with A 53-32 victory over Bethel Tuesday night.

Dale was the recipient of 14 points each from Danyn Lang and Elaine Witt.

Lang posted eight of her points as the Lady Pirates dominated the visitors 19-3 in the final quarter. She hit 4 of 5 free throws in the final quarter after recording a 2-point basket in the first, second and third quarters.

Witt knocked down two treys in the game while teammates Faith Wright and Emilia Idleman each had a trey.

Brooklyn Rutland and Anna Hester of Dale finished with eight and six points respectively.

Bethel (2-5) received 11 points from sophomores Parker Stevenson and Hannah Davidson.

Davidson claimed three 3-point field goals while Bethel’s Bella Thomas recorded two treys.

Dale was 9 of 11 from the line while Bethel was 7 of 10.

Bethel trailed 24-15 at the break.

“We didn’t play that well but we won,” said Dale head coach Eric Smith.

The Lady Pirates will participate in the talent-laden Cashion Tournament, beginning Thursday at 9:20 a.m. versus Fairview.

“We have a tough week ahead,” said Smith. “Vanoss is No. 1 in its class, Varnum is No. 3 in Class B, Cashion is 12th in 2A and Perry is No. 6 in 3A.”

Vanoss is seeded No.1 while Dale is seeded second.

Bethel’s girls will play Byng at 7 p.m. Thursday in first-round play of the Byng Tournament.