Wolves fall to McGuinness at final buzzer

Fred Fehr

OKLAHOMA CITY —Shawnee let an 11-point first-half lead slowly and painfully slip away and Graham Tawwater of McGuinness hit a 17-foot shot at the final buzzer for a 65-63 win Tuesday night.

Isaiah Willis, a 6-6 senior, hit both ends of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation with 45 seconds left to pull Shawnee into a tie at 63.

But the host Irish held the ball for a final shot and — following a timeout with four seconds remaining — emerged victorious.

Willis compiled 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots in a losing cause.

Fellow senior teammate Joe Maytubby collected 15 points, four rebounds and three assists as Shawnee, ranked fourth in 5A, dropped to 9-3.

“I felt like in spurts we played well but in other spurts, we didn’t play well,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby. “When we were up by 11, we got a little complacent and had turnovers and mishaps on the defensive end. It allowed them to linger around and first thing you know, we’re tied.

“The takeaway from this is we have to do a better job of sustaining a lead. We can’t get complacent. Once you have the lead, you must grow it.”

Shawnee’s other two losses have been to Ada and Southmoore.

The Wolves will try to get back on the winning track Thursday at the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational.

Kilby’s squad is scheduled to play Sapulpa, ranked fifth in 5A, at 8:30 p.m. in the fourth and final boys' game of the day. Shawnee is seeded third and Sapulpa is the sixth seed.

El Reno and Broken Arrow will begin the day at 10:30 a.m., followed by Norman North versus Southeast at 1:30. Choctaw will face Lawton Eisenhower at 5:30.

Norman North is the No. 1 seed and Choctaw is the No. 2 seed.

”It is a loaded Invitational,” said Kilby.