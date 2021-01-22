Dale squads too strong for Fairview

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION — Head coach Eric Smith emptied his bench Thursday as the top-ranked Dale girls buried Fairview 50-18 in opening-day play of the Cashion Tournament.

Dale (11-1), which never trailed, led 17-4 after one quarter and 28-11 by the intermission.

Danyn Lang recorded a team-high 11 points and three 3-point field goals.

Faith Wright added two treys while Elaine Witt, Emilia Idleman and Makenzie Gill punched in one trey.

Dale knocked down 6 of 6 free throws with Miya Miller going 4 of 4.

Despite substituting liberally, Dale outscored Fairview in every quarter, including a 14-3 domination in the final eight minutes.

Smith employed 11 players and 10 scored.

Dale challenged Varnum, ranked third in Class B, in Friday’s semifinals.

Dale 60, Fairview 45 (Boys)

Trailing 32-30 at halftime, Dale captured the momentum with an 18-5 run in the third quarter.

Dale (10-2) was red-hot from 3-point range with 11 successes. Deken Jones led the way with three treys for his nine total points.

Dayton Forsythe, the game’s top scorer with 16, posted two 3-pointers, as did Kash Vanbrunt.

Recording one trey for Dale were Carter Crowe, Connor Kuykendall, Dalton Forsythe and Palmer Jones.

Vanbrunt and Crowe finished with nine-point outings.

Dale canned 5 of 6 free throws.

“We got off to a slow start but played well offensively and defensively in the second half,” said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson.

Dale met Varnum, ranked No 1, in a Friday semifinal.