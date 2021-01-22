Dismal fourth quarter costs Lady Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee Lady Wolves were outscored by a 15-3 margin in the fourth quarter as they dropped a 41-31 decision to the El Reno Lady Indians Friday morning in consolation bracket play of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Lady Wolves (6-7) were in the consolation bracket after not playing on Thursday due to a forfeit via COVID-19 restrictions.

Ashlyn Evans-Thompson tossed in 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Tetena Woods-Blackwell followed with 10 points for El Reno (7-4).

The Lady Wolves received 12 points from Aubrie Megehee, 10 of which came in the third quarter. Amaya Martinez was next with six points.

Shawnee held a 28-26 edge going into the fourth. The Lady Wolves' only fourth-quarter points came off a Belle Ramirez trey.

The Lady Indians were 10 of 14 from the foul line in the game, including a perfect 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter, while Shawnee was only 5 of 11.