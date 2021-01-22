Morris' six treys help Wolves whip Lawton Ike

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Junior Tanner Morris knocked down six 3-point shots in finishing with 22 points Friday afternoon as the Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves routed Lawton Eisenhower 75-55 in consolation bracket play of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational.

Willis sank four of his treys in the second half, including three in the third quarter which helped Shawnee (10-4) extend its advantage.

The Wolves also received 15 points and six rebounds from Joe Maytubby and 10 points, four boards, two blocks and a pair of assists from Isaiah Willis. Willis' last two buckets came off slam dunks, the latter of which was an alley-oop feed from Jaylon Orange.

Shawnee led 19-12 after one quarter and went on to a 35-26 halftime lead. But a 22-11 scoring binge by the Wolves in the third made it a blowout. Each team tallied 19 in the fourth.

Jeffery Hall added eight points, including two 3-pointers, to the Shawnee attack. Off the bench, Kaden Shaw added seven points and four rebounds, and Orange ended up with six points to go with a team-best seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Christian Petterson contributed three points while Karran Evans and Jalen Wicks tacked on two apiece to round out the Wolves' scoring.

Shawnee was set to face Southeast Saturday in the consolation finals.