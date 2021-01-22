North Rock Creek sweeps Asher at tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek’s girls outscored Asher in every quarter Thursday night while prevailing 61-40 in a semifinal game of the Tri-County Tournament at North Rock Creek.

Freshman guard Olivia McRay garnered 14 of her game-topping 19 points as the hosts constructed a 30-18 halftime margin.

Sophomore point guard Kate Masquas recorded 17 points, 10 of which came in the first 16 minutes.

Teammates Jayden Haney and Olivia Stacy aided the cause with eight and seven points respectively.

McRay chalked up three field goals from beyond the 3-point line while Masquas had one trey.

Asher (7-10) received a 12-point performance from Alexis Francis. Teammate Alexis Johnston chipped in with seven points and Kat Dixon had two 3-point field goals. Payton Leba and Johnston each had a trey.

Asher fell to 7-10.

North Rock Creek hit 17 of 22 free throws for 77.2%. Asher was 7 of 13 for 53.8%.

NRC will oppose the winner of Friday’s Allen-Earlsboro semifinal in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.

Asher is headed for Saturday’s 2:15 third-place game against the Allen-Earlsboro loser.

North Rock Creek 59, Asher 33 (Boys Semifinals)

NRC was propelled into Saturday’s championship game behind 17 points from Noah McMullan and a 13-point outing from fellow junior Rayne Jones.

McMullan netted nine points in the first quarter. Jones had a 3-point field goal in the first quarter, then sank two more long-range bombs in the fourth quarter.

Another NRC junior, Diego Garcia, netted 12 points.

Mike McDonald spearheaded Asher’s offense with 13 points. McDonald and Tahlan Hamilton had a 3-pointer.

NRC (10-2) will go up against Friday’s Allen-Earlsboro victor in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. finals.

Asher will play in Saturday’s 3:45 third-place contest against the Allen-Earlsboro loser.