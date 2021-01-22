Parker tallies 26 in setback to Byng

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Sophomore Parker Stevenson scored 26 points but it wasn’t enough to keep Bethel from dropping a 53-39 decision to Byng Thursday at the Byng Tournament.

Stevenson cranked out five 3-point field goals. Sophomore Hannah Davidson had Bethel’s only other 3-point FG.

No other Bethel player scored more than five points.

After the opening quarter ended in a deadlock at 10, Byng went on a 15-6 tear in the second quarter for a 25-16 edge at the half.

Byng upped that advantage to 41-27 after three quarters.

The hosts received double-figure scoring from Kennedy Large (22), Trinity Miller (11) and Brittany Booksteel (11).

Miller posted Byng’s only two 3-pointers.

Byng was outstanding at the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 23 for 86.9%. Large hit 8-of-9 free throws for 88.8%.

Bethel went 7 of 10 from the charity stripe for 70%.

“Parker played well but we gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield.

Bethel (2-6) squared off against Dickson in a Friday consolation matchup.