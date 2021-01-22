Sapulpa trips Shawnee in OT, 60-58

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves managed just one free throw in overtime as the fifth-ranked Sapulpa Chieftains held on for a 60-58 victory Thursday night in the opening round of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The game featured swings and comebacks by both teams.

Shawnee, which dropped to 9-4 with the loss, trailed 45-36 heading into the fourth and forced overtime with a 21-12 run through the fourth. The period began with an 11-2 spurt by the Wolves.

The big play came with seven seconds to go in regulation as Jaylon Orange flung in a 3-point jumper from the left wing to force a 57-all tie and ultimately send the contest to OT. Orange scored 10 of his 14 points in the final frame of regulation. Both of his 3-point jumpers came in the fourth.

Tanner Morris topped the scoring for the Wolves with 16 points, with 10 (including one trey) coming in the first half. He also hustled for six rebounds

Isaiah Willis and Joe Maytubby each registered a double-double for Shawnee. Willis finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Maytubby ended up with 11 points and 11 boards before fouling out with 1:21 left in the extra session.

The Wolves tried to force a second overtime as Morris was fouled with 1.5 seconds remaining in OT. Morris nailed the first free shot to cut it to two. He intentionally missed the second by firing a line-shot at the front of the rim and it nearly worked.

The ball zipped off the rim and into a crowded lane where the ball was batted back to Karran Evans, who fired a shot at the buzzer. The shot glanced off the right side of the rim as Shawnee fell two points short.

Evans hit a free throw in his season debut after overcoming an injury. Kayden Shaw finished drained all four of his free throws in finishing with four points for the Wolves.

Tezohn Taft fired in a game-high 23 points for Sapulpa as he tallied 15 of those in the first half. Jackson Shipper and Mason Dement each tossed in 11 points for the winners. Dement's two free shots in overtime proved to be the difference. Taft converted 1 of 2 charity tosses earlier in OT.

The Chieftains went on a 9-0 run late in the second quarter on their way to a 35-30 halftime advantage. Sapulpa went on to outscore Shawnee 10-6 in the third as all six of the Wolves' points came off three Willis baskets.

The Wolves faced Lawton Ike in the consolation bracket Friday. The Chieftains took on Choctaw in the semifinals Friday.