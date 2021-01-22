Warden, Billy spark Tecumseh over Durant

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Tecumseh’s girls had three players in double figures Thursday en route to a 62-35 whipping of Durant at the Byng Tournament.

Sophomore Kenzli Warden led the assault with 20 points, including nine in the second quarter and seven in the third.

Senior Tawny Billy followed suit with 19 points, eight of which came in the opening quarter as the Lady Savages sped to an 18-5 lead.

Senior Katelyn LaFrance added 12 points, including two 3-point field goals.

Tecumseh (11-3) was up 34-12 at the half.

The Lady Savages were just 14 of 27 from the charity stripe. Durant was 9 of 15.

Tecumseh played Sulphur in Friday night’s semifinals.

Sulphur 46, Tecumseh 37 (Boys)

Sulphur led 15-8 after one quarter and 28-15 at the half on the way to earning a semifinal berth.

For Tecumseh (3-10), juniors Jace Trice and Jose Lugo tallied 10 points apiece.

Senior Payden Clutter chipped in with eight points.

Brady Overstreet and Lugo nailed a 3-pointer.

Tecumseh hit 5 of 9 free throws. Sulphur was 5 of 8.

Friday’s consolation game was cancelled because Tecumseh’s scheduled opponent, Dickson, is in quarantine.

The Savages will continue tournament action Saturday at 12:30 p.m.