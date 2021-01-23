Balanced scoring propels Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Three Tecumseh girls scored in double figures Friday during a 46-37 triumph over Sulphur in a semifinal matchup at the Byng Tournament.

Tecumseh led just 15-14 at the half but took control with an 18-8 run in the third quarter.

Sophomore Kenzli Warden spearheaded Tecumseh’s offense with 14 points, including one 3-point shot.

Seniors Katelyn LaFrance and Tawny Billy chipped in with 12 and 10 points respectively. Billy was credited with two 3-pointers. Earning one 3-pointer were Sami Schweighardt, Taylor Mansell and LaFrance.

The Lady Savages were 6 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line for 30 percent.

Tecumseh, which improved to 12-3, hit 12 of 19 charity tosses for 63.1%.

Sulphur canned 8-of-14 free throws for 57.1%. The losers recorded three treys.

“We didn’t play very well but an ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry.