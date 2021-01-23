Bethel girls too strong for Dickson

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Ignited by quality long-range shooting, Bethel’s girls riddled Dickson 57-38 Friday in the consolation bracket of the Byng Tournament.

Parker Stevenson, the game’s leading scorer with 20, drained three of Bethel’s eight 3-point field goals.

Sophomore Adyson Adamek posted two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Senior Peyton Meiler notched 12 points, including two treys.

Annie Compton scored seven points as Bethel improved to 3-6.

Bethel sprinted out of the gate, leading 18-8 after one quarter and 33-13 at halftime.

Hannah Davidson of Bethel also hit a 3-pointer

Audrey Young headed Dickson’s offense with 19 points.

Bethel canned 11-of-21 free throws for 52.3%.

“We played a lot better,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We shot better and had multiple scoring. We also played well defensively in our help gaps.”