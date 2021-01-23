Bethel very OK in knocking off Okay

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHECOTAH — A second-quarter surge proved to be the major difference Friday as Bethel’s boys upended Okay 53-37 in consolation action of the Chouteau Tournament.

Bethel led just 11-10 after one quarter but went on a 22-8 splurge in the second quarter to form a 33-18 halftime margin.

Okay slightly cut that deficit to 46-33 after three quarters but offense was virtually absent down the stretch as both teams scored four points.

Game officials were reluctant to blow their whistles, particularly in the second half. No No fouls were called on Okay in the closing half and Bethel was whistled just four times.

Gage Porter of Bethel posted 13 points, aided by three 3-pointers. Two of the treys came in the first quarter.

Freshman Bray Bussell totaled 10 points while Drae Wood and DJ Whitten had eight points apiece.

The Wildcats had just three free-throw opportunities, hitting one.